An unidentified man, on Friday morning, jumped to his death when operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed the Farin Gada area of Jos, Plateau State.

It was gathered that he jumped from the storey building in an attempt to evade being arrested by the operatives.

The EFCC stormed their house at ECWA staff quarters to arrest them for alleged fraud and cybercrime. While his six flatmates were arrested by the operatives, the young man jumped from the first floor and hid inside the well in the compound.

After the development, his corpse was brought out of the well by men of the Federal Fire Service in Jos on Friday morning after a report was lodged in their office.

Eyewitnesses said his legs were broken as a result of the high jump.

After the corpse was brought out of the well, the police came to the scene to evacuate it.

This development comes barely 24 hours after a similar incident happened at 1004 Estate in the Victoria Island area of Lagos. The Street Jornal had reported that an unidentified man jumped to his death from the 7th floor of a storey building when EFCC operatives stormed the neighbourhood.

However, a statement released by the police said the man at 1004 Estate was only a guest and not a target of the anti-graft agency.

See more photos below:

