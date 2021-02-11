Akinwale Aboluwade

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps , NSCDC, Ibadan, said on Thursday that it had sealed two unregistered private security guard companies for non-renewal of their operating licenses.

The Command also said that it arrested nine security guards for illegal operation in the state.

The Commandant of NSCDC in Oyo State, Iskilu Akinsanya, made the disclosure on Thursday during a sensitization programme for desk officers of private guard companies across all divisions in the state at the Command headquarters, Agodi Ibadan.

He said that the nine arrested private guards are staff of Guards of Blakes Security; Proactive Security; and Leaders of Men Security.

The Commandant said, “Nine guards were arrested and have been detained for working with three unlicensed private guard companies. Unrenewed licensed and unregistered private guard companies are restricted from carrying out operation because it is illegal and an economy sabotage.

“Patronize registered private guard companies or face sanction. Two private guard companies, GH Security and Strongarm Security Limited, were sealed for non-renewal of licences and also nine guards of Blakes Security, Proactive Security and Leaders of Men Security for illegal operations were arrested.” The Commandant said residents of the state, including community development associations, companies and individuals, should desist from patronizing unlicensed security guard companies in a bid to avert the increasing cases of crime in the state. In another development, the Command’s Anti Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit has dragged 60-year-old Nojeem Anifowose, who resides at Fanawole area of Apete, Ibadan before the Family Magistrate Court 2 sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan for alleged rape and sexual assault. Anifowose was alleged of “shaving the private parts’ of two minors aged 17 and 13 years respectively. Akinsanya, while speaking after the adjournment, disclosed on Thursday that Anifowose was charged to Court on 9th of February after thorough investigation. Justice P O Adetuyobi adjourned the case till 25th of March and ordered that the suspect be remanded at the NSCDC custody. The Family Magistrate Court also adjourned the cases of 41-year-old, Allen Adetoyese and 58-year-old Francis Abayomi, alleged of rape and defilement, till February 15 and March 15 respectively.

