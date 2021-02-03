Additional story by Wiiliams Babalola

Protesting women in Uromi, the administrative headquarters of Esan North-East Local Govt Area of Edo State, have issued a quit notice to Fulani herdsmen inhabiting their community.

The women, who claimed that the excesses of the herdsmen had gotten out of control and needed to be addressed with all the seriousness it deserved, took over the road as a demonstration of their plight.

The women from the town are demanding a stop to rape, kidnap, and killings by the Fulani herders in their farms and bushes.

They were chanting that “Even if you wear double jeans to the farm they will still rape and if you resist them they will kill you.”

According to an eyewitness, one of the protesting women was heard saying the only solution is for the authority to ask the Fulani herdsmen to vacate their town and villages.

“We no longer have the confidence to go to our farms anymore, they rape and kill us, they don’t care if you are a married woman, old or young, even if you wear double jeans to the farm they will still rape you and if you resist them they will kill you,” the women said.

See the photos below:

Photo credit: BBC.COM

