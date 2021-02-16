Williams Babalola

The police has finally arrested Spanish rapper, Pablo Hasel , after meeting a deadlock for almost 24-hour.

The rapper had earlier barricaded himself along with some of his suppoerters inside Lleida University to resist prison.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Pablo Rivadulla Duro, will be charged for promoting terrorism and insulting the royal family and police, a violation that will earn him a nine-month reduced sentence for charges from 2018.

This was a result of tweets and songs he wrote between 2014 and 2016 in which he called former king Juan Carlos a mafia boss and praised a now-defunct leftist armed extremist group.

He also compared a court to the Nazis.

On Monday, after a 10-day period for him to voluntarily go to prison expired, Hasel barricaded himself inside a building with 50 of his supporters at the University of Lleida in Spain’s Catalonia region.

The artist, who also supports the movement for Catalan independence, did not stop tweeting throughout the 24-hour he stayed barricaded in the university, saying he hide in the university to enable him highlight his campaign for freedom of speech.

“I stayed here without going into exile to contribute more to spreading the message, to the mobilisation and above all to the organisation,” he posted in one of his final tweets before police entered the building on Tuesday morning.

“They will imprison me with my head held high for not having yielded to their terror, for having contributed my grain of sand to what I mention. We can all do it.”

There have been series of cases where the country has jailed residents over their views off and online but the government has promised to visit the law for a review, all due to Pablo Hasel’s case that has drawn so much attention to Spain.

Neither Hasel nor a timeline for the changes have been mentioned; however, the government said it would look to remove prison terms for charges related to free speech.

More than 200 artists have also signed a petition in support of Pablo. Such signatories include the acclaimed film director Pedro Almodovar and Hollywood actor Javier Bardem.