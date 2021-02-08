Timothy Agbor

With photographs of him with leaders of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), made public via his social media page, there are rumours that former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode may have perfected plans to return to APC six years after he left the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Street Journal gathered that he met with chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Gov. Mai Mala Buni and Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello at a Guest House in Abuja.

The closed-door meeting, which lasted for about an hour may not be unconnected with fine tuning plans for the return of the former Minister to APC.

Fani-Kayode had earlier met with Governor Bello in his Wuse Zone 6 residence in Abuja before he led the former Minister to the party chairman’s Guest House.

The PDP chieftain had posted pictures of himself and Yahaha Bello on his social media handles on Monday. He said he had a fruitful and productive discussion with Bello about the way forward for Nigeria.

“It was an honor to have spent quality time with my friend and brother Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state last night. We had a very frank, candid, fruitful and productive discussion about the way forward for our country.

“This is a clear case of politics without bitterness and of building bridges. This is a time that we as Nigerians must all come together as one to save our country,” Fani-Kayode posted on his social media page.

