Elon Musk, the eccentric billionaire has outlined plans to connect human brains directly to computers, using a tiny chip.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss has announced that he is one step closer towards designing a wireless chip that would allow humans to control a computer with their mind, after wiring up a monkey’s brain to test if the primate can control a video game.

Musk’s company Neuralink has also installed mind-reading chips in pigs during experiments aimed at developing ways to connect human brains to machines.

“We have a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull with tiny wires who can play video games with his mind, Musk said during a speech on social networking app Clubhouse.

“You can’t see where the implant is and he’s a happy monkey. We have the nicest monkey facilities in the world and we want them to play Mind Pong with each other.

The announcement comes five months after Musk showed off a pig named Gertrude with a coin-sized computer chip in her brain to demonstrate his ambitious plans to create a working brain-to-machine interface.

Musk argues such chips could eventually be used to help cure conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease and spinal cord injuries.

And he eventually hopes to fuse mankind with artificial intelligence by implanting chips into human brains to provide a high-bandwidth link between humans and computers.

The entrepreneur has repeatedly warned that artificial intelligence may be humanity’s biggest existential threat if left unchecked.

Despite his ambitious goals, however, Musk’s experiments have sparked a backlash from animal welfare campaigners.

