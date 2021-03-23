Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the Caretaker-Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, has said that the ruling party was working towards retaining power for at least 32 years.

Buni said this while inaugurating the party’s 61-member Contact and Strategy Committee, at the APC National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to him, the party needed to be in power to consolidate on the delivery of the dividends of democracy which it has been delivering since 2015.

He explained that the party decided to set up the high-powered committee to map out strategies and prepare grounds for the actualization of this objective.

While noting that the party under his leadership had achieved a lot in terms of its core mandate of reconciling aggrieved party members and attracting new members.

This, he also said, made it possible for the party to engage party leaders at all levels to take part in party activities as members of one committee or another.

The governor said, “The constitution of the Strategy and Contact committee therefore, is to consolidate the achievements we are making in building a strong party with a solid structure that would accomplish APC to stand the test of time.

“Our vision is to provide a wheel that will drive the party to go beyond 6th, 7th and even 8th terms of office to effectively implement the party manifesto, improve the lives of Nigerians and, to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

“This committee is therefore very key to our process of transition towards successful congresses and national convention and, to establish a very solid, reputable and reliable future for the party. The high powered committee is to be chaired by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar.”