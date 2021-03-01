The work-from-home order given to civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and below has been extended by four more weeks by the Lagos State Government.

This development was contained in a statement issued by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who said this is in a bid to further stem the spread of COVID-19 within the public service and other stakeholders.

Mr Muri-Okunola expressed the government’s delight that measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state has resulted in a steady decline in the number of recorded cases in the preceding weeks.

In this light, the Head of service maintained that in order to sustain the successes attained, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reviewed the directive to all public servants on Salary Grade Levels 12 and below for four weeks, with effect from Monday, 1st to Friday, 26th March 2021.

He further said the directive should not stop any of the exempted Grade Levels from reporting for duty whenever the Accounting Officer deems it necessary.

He said,

“All Public Servants are advised to continue to stay safe by observing all COVID-19 protocols such as Physical Distancing, regular use of face masks and hand hygiene.

“Also, Accounting Officers are to ensure strict adherence to all extant directives aimed to guarantee physical distancing in the workplace by preparation of weekly Duty Rosters as considered germane to effective service delivery in respective MDAs.”

Although Lagos has remained the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria, the number of confirmed cases have begun to drop since last week.

