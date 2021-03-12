The police in Abia State have arrested a gang of armed robbers for murdering two point of sale (POS) operators in Aba local government area of the state.

Among the suspects is a 25-year-old student of Abia State Polytechnic identified as Uzoma Samuel and five others.

One of the POS operators, Ezinne Grace Iroh, 23, from Ohafia LGA, was murdered on January 30, 2021, after they allegedly shot her at Ukaegbu Road, in Ogbor Hill area of Aba.

Similarly, another POS operator, Dr. Godwin Chimaobi Victor Igbokwe, a former staff of a first-generation bank was killed a few days before Grace.

It was learned that four armed men came on a tricycle and moved to Igbokwe’s POS shop, shot him, collected his money and fled. He was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.

Other members of the gang arrested by the Inspector General of Police Rapid Response Team (IRT) attached to the Aba Area Command are Godwin Apeh (32), from Olamaboro LGA, Kogi State; Sunday Chibuike (22), from Ezinifite Mbaise LGA of Imo State; Godswill Kalu (23), from Ohafia LGA of Abia State; Chibuzor Gabriel (21) from Oshiri LGA of Ebonyi State and Abraham Thompson (27), an Indigene of Oron LGA in Akwa Ibom State.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects who are all said to be members of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity include one Pump Action gun, one AK47 rifle, two locally made pistols, some yet-to-be expended live ammunition.

The tricycle with registration number Abia EZA 326 WZ, belonged to one Thompson who served as the driver of the gang during their various operations.

Samuel, the gang leader and the other five arrested suspects confessed to being behind the death of the two POS operators.

He said their aim was just to rob the victims, but unfortunate circumstances led to the bloody operation.

