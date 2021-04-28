Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have begun recruitment in the North-Eastern state of Yobe and also issuing cash gifts.

The Street Journal gathered that the terrorists shared monies and pamphlets, inducing residents of Geidam to join them and rank as militants.

The Boko Haram splinter group was said to have shared N20,000 to well over 50 households as of Tuesday evening.

The terror group had invaded the Local Government Area on Friday, April 23, and has since held sway over the territory, defying attempts by the Nigerian military to recapture the place.

According to a report by Human Angle, the insurgents destroyed private and public properties, including telecommunication facilities, but refrained from harming civilians, especially Muslims.

They also hoisted their flag and distributed propaganda leaflets inviting residents to join their group.

A federal lawmaker, Lawan Shettima, who spoke to Daily Trust, said, “My people are helpless, you can’t imagine that as a full Nigerian citizen you can be at the mercy of Boko Haram for the past 24 hours and nobody cares to do anything about it.”

Shettima disputed claims that the Nigerian military had dealt a heavy blow to the invaders.

Many residents of the town have fled to the state capital Damaturu. A resident, Rawana Usman, told the publication that the terrorists killed two Christian employees of a non-governmental organization in his neighborhood.

“They were going round houses targeting Christians, NGO workers, and those that are educated in the western schools,” he said.

“When I heard of the selective killings, I couldn’t resist, I left abruptly. I can say that there were soldiers engaging them. They have been doing their best to push out the terrorists, but I can tell you that these boys were moving normally in the town up to the time I left.”

Often ISWAP exploits gaps in governance by trying to prove that it can provide essential services in the areas under its control.

