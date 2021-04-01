Seven persons, including five military officers and one operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have been killed in recent banditry attacks on five communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state.

The Nation reports that ten others were said to have been kidnapped with seven motorcycles stolen and some military vehicles burnt during the attack on Allawa, Manta, Gurmana, Bassa and Kokki communities in Niger.

It was learnt that the attack lasted from Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Injured villagers are said to be receiving treatment in various health centres in Shiroro local government area.

The bandits stormed the Allawa camp of the Joint Security Task Force at about 2 am on Thursday and opened fire on the officials, including Army, Police, Civil Defence and Vigilantes killing five Soldiers and one Civil Defence Officer. Several others sustained injuries.

The bandits, on Wednesday, also attacked Manta, Gurmana and Bassa villages where one person identified as Alhaji Sale was killed and four others were kidnapped. The President of the Shiroro youth movement, Sani Idris, confirmed the incidents.

The Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki also confirmed the incidents, saying the security personnel killed were taken unawares.

He said the Joint Security Task Force camp was burnt down by the bandits and a lot of the officers sustained gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Police Command is yet to react to the development.

