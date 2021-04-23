Breaking NewsCrime

EFCC arrest bitcoin vendor, four others in Ibadan

By
0
Bitcoin
Views: Visits 36

Janet Osemudiamen

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, today Friday, April 23, 2021, arrested one Ayomide Samuel Adebowale who trades in bitcoin for his alleged involvement in cyber crimes.

Ayomide along with four others were picked up from two locations at Elebu area in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, suspects whose ages range between 21 and 37 were arrested sequel to series of intelligence received by the Commission on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

The other four are: Philip Gabriel, Mayowa Jolaoso Segun, Babatunde Segun Adeyinka and Abiodun Tolulope Emmanuel.

Items recovered from them include two cars, laptops, phones and some documents suspected to contain false pretences.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

 

 

Russian president, Vladimir Putin announces 10 days non-working period to prevent Covid-19 surge

Previous article

11-year-old Nigerian teen emerges best cadet table tennis player in the world

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News