The senator who represents Edo Central in the upper legislative chamber was attacked twice along Okene-Lokoja and Lokoja-Abuja roads.

Senator Ordia, who heads the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, told newsmen in Abuja that the gunmen opened fire on his convoy while returning to Abuja from his hometown in Edo State.

He said the first attack happened along Okene-Lokoja road in Kogi, while the second in Abaji, Abuja all on Monday.

Senator Ordia said the security officers attached to him engaged the criminals in a crossfire, adding that he escaped the attack unhurt, though his personal vehicle was riddled with bullets.

The lawmaker, however, said three of the security officers sustained gunshot injuries.

One of the wounded policemen is in a critical condition, but responding to treatment in a hospital in Abuja, he added.

He said: “We were coming from Edo State, somewhere between Okene and Lokoja, when we met these suspected bandits. They opened fire on my convoy. The gallant policemen had to immediately return fire.

“The other security vehicle behind had to immediately join them and they were able to repel the suspected bandits. During the exchange, three of the policemen sustained gun wounds. One of them was critically injured. We had to immediately rush them to a Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“They did their best and were able to stabilize them. I’d to immediately put a call across the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja to be on standby. One of the policemen had a bullet lodged close to his liver.

“We met another setback around Abaji. There was traffic because of the incident and because we had to save the lives of the wounded policemen, we decided to make a move. They opened fire on us. Some vigilantes had to join the policemen and they were chased into the bush.

“That was how I survived that attack. If you see all my vehicles, you’ll see how the bullets damaged them. But I’m glad that we all survived. I must salute the gallantry of our policemen. If given the right equipment, they can do a lot and protect Nigerians.”

Senator Ordia called on the Federal Government to immediately initiate moves to restructure the security architecture of the country, warning that no one was safe anymore.