Janet Osemudiamen

Jose Mourinho has signed to join talkSPORT for the network’s extensive coverage of the Euros, starting in June 2021.

The news comes weeks after he was sacked by Tottenham after just 17 months in charge due to poor results of games.

The Portuguese football manager will be with listeners across the schedule from talkSPORT’s live Euro GameDay programming to regular slots at Breakfast which will include pre-game insight and an exclusive post-game phone in for talkSPORT listeners.

He will be part of the team for all three England group games, one last-16 game, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

The former Chelsea, Machester United, and Tottenham coach will be joined by former England internationals Stuart Pearce and Trevor Sinclair and former Scotland legends Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil plus the regular team, including the SJA Sports Presenter of the Year, Laura Woods, to bring listeners all the live updates and the latest news from the tournament.

On joining the network, Jose Mourinho said: “talkSPORT is the fan’s station and I can’t wait to join in. The Euros will be a fantastic tournament and talkSPORT will capture all the excitement for fans. In my discussions with the team, I can feel their excitement for the Euros. I am thrilled to be part of it.”

Head of talkSPORT Lee Clayton said: “Jose Mourinho is a box office signing for talkSPORT. I can’t wait to hear his views on England, Scotland and Wales as well as the other giants of the tournament. His experience and insight will be fascinating for talkSPORT listeners who will also get an exclusive opportunity to put questions to him in post-match phone-ins.

“talkSPORT proved in the recent Super League debacle that we are a powerful voice of the fans when their voices need to be heard. Adding one of the great titans of world football to our line-up will increase the noise. As well as his powerful, insightful opinions, I look forward to finding out if Jose can sing as part of our talkSPORT Breakfast Show fun…

“We aim to be the home of the fans for the Euros, with unique 24/7 coverage, including phone-ins, the latest news stories from inside the training camps, live commentaries and on the road shows PLUS Jose Mourinho. Welcome to the team, Jose. Here’s to a wonderful tournament as the fans return to stadiums – and we create the noise of the competition.”

Like this: Like Loading...