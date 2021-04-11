Terrorists who sneaked into the Molai general area of Maiduguri metropolis on Saturday evening have reportedly killed three soldiers of the Nigerian military.

The attack followed the invasion of Damasak, the headquarter of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno state, in broad daylight, destroying humanitarian hubs in the area.

Damasak is a border town between Nigeria and Niger Republic, and it is about 180 kilometres Northwest of Maiduguri.

It was gathered that some humanitarian facilities and private properties in the town were set ablaze by the terrorists during Saturday’s invasion.

Local sources in the area told Human Angle that the insurgents who arrived in the town in gun trucks also carted away supplies and targeted the local police station.

“They came in to loot,” a local vigilante in the area informed the publication.

The military with the support of its air component was able to beat back the daring attack in Damasak.

The security situation in Damasak has had a negative impact on humanitarian activities including pull out of aid workers in some locations.

The Council on Foreign Relations Security tracker estimates that more than 37,000 people have been killed, and millions have been displaced by the Boko Haram conflict which began over a decade ago.

