The people of Obukpa, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, have described the untiring zeal and steadfastness of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in transforming the state, despite various economic, security and public health challenges confronting the nation, as a rewarding experience in the social contract between the state government and the people.

The Obukpa people said that they were highly delighted that Gov. Ugwuanyi has prudently deployed the lean resources of Enugu State for the transformation of the state, especially in the rural areas.

In an address presented to the governor when they paid him a Thank-you/solidarity visit, at the Government House, Enugu, the people appreciated his “exemplary and inspiring leadership qualities which have continued to endear you to the hearts of the people of this state and beyond”.

They told the governor that “your inclusive and people-oriented governance is legendary and shall surely leave your footprints on the sand of time in this state”.

The address, which was signed by the traditional rulers of the four autonomous communities, leaders of the town unions, professionals, the academia, women and youth groups, as well as public office holders from Obukpa, also described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a pacesetter who has recognized the plight of the silent majority of our people in the rural communities by floating a very popular and rare programme of one-community-one-project for the entire autonomous communities in the state”.

They disclosed that “the four autonomous communities in Obukpa benefited and adequately utilized theirs”.

In the education sector, the community maintained that the governor’s intervention “is unequalled in the history of this state with the provision of infrastructural facilities and teaching aids in our primary, secondary and tertiary institutions”.

According to them, “Dilapidated structures in most primary and secondary schools in the state, Obukpa town inclusive, have been renovated.

“Recently, the entire people of Enugu State were thrown into uncontrolled jubilation on the announcement of approval of establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in the state, Ohodo community to be precise.

“We shall perpetually remain grateful to you Sir, for this rare achievement”, they said.

Speaking further on the prudent management of the state’s resources for development issues, the Obukpa people stressed: “You (Ugwuanyi) have taken our state into the league of viable and economically independent states in Nigeria. Your administration broke a jinx by paying two months’ salary of state workers without the receipt of the conventional federal allocation”.

Noting that Ugwuanyi was “the first out of the five South East governors to establish Forest Guards and fund town unions and neighbourhood watch groups to complement the duties of other security agencies in the state, they reassured him of their maximum support and loyalty.

On empowerment, the Obukpa people equally thanked the governor for appointing their sons into government positions, stressing that it “has never happened since the history of Obukpa”.

“These appointment include, Prof. Uche Eze, the Hon. Commissioner for Education; Barr. Onyema Chris Ezugwu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment; Dr. George Ugwu, Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency; Barr. Tony Okechi Ugwu, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor; Barr. F.C Agbowo, Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor and Chief Paully Eze (Esq), Coordinating President General, Enugu State Town Unions”.

The clergy from Obukpa and the traditional rulers of the four autonomous communities led by the first Deputy Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council and Chairman, Enugu North Traditional Rulers’ Council, HRH Igwe Barr. R.S.N. Ezeh, were among the delegation to the governor.

