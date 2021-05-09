By ibrahim HassanWuyo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created additional 2910 voting points in kaduna State so as to expand and enhance voters access to pulling units in 2023 elections.

National Commissioner INEC ,Mall Mohammed Kudu Haruna said this in Kaduna at an election stakeholders forum meeting on expansion, conversion of voting points to polling units and others issues at the weekend.

Malam Haruna said the core essence of the expansion was to ensure voters access to polling units to excercise their civic right smoothly,adding that voters access to polling units had declined in Nigeria over the years for several reasons which bordered on not just growing population but also the number of polling units.

The commissioner is in charge of Kaduna, Taraba, Nasarawa among other states in the north.

According to him,access to polling unit has become extremely cumbersome , not only because of over crowded population but also the terrain and difficulties in accessing them.

He said that the poling unit serving the nation current population estimated at 200 million ,was 25 years back when census put the country’s population at 140 million.

According to him previous attempts made to create polling units, voting points and voting point settlements failed, adding that the commission decided to start early this time so as to be able to consult stakeholders widely to avoid the mistakes of the past.

Haruna said that the commission has created 2910 voting points in addition to the existing 5102 polling units to breakdown numbers of voters for easy and convenient access to polling units by voters.

He therefore expressed satisfaction with the voting points created in Kaduna state ,particularly in areas where access to polling units was a big challenge.

Commenting on the relocation and displacement of people owing to security challenges, he said that continuous voters registration would capture and manage voters who indicated such intension.

In his remarks ,Resident electoral commissioner Kaduna state, Mohammed Awwal recalled the previous attempt made by the commission under Prof. Mahmud Jega to create voting points and voting point settlements in local governments,the debate that ensued and subsequent attempt made that could not see the light of the day .

Vanguard News Nigeria

