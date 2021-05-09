INECKadunaNews

2023: INEC Expands Voting Units As Kaduna Gets 2910 Additional Voting Points

By
0
Views: Visits 0


By ibrahim HassanWuyo  The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created additional 2910 voting points in kaduna State so as to expand and enhance  voters access to pulling units in 2023 elections.

National Commissioner INEC ,Mall Mohammed Kudu Haruna said this in Kaduna at an election stakeholders forum meeting on expansion, conversion of voting points to polling units and others issues at the weekend.

Malam  Haruna said the core essence of the expansion was to ensure voters access to polling units to excercise their civic right smoothly,adding that voters access to polling units had declined in Nigeria  over the years for several reasons which bordered  on not just growing population but also the number of polling units.

The commissioner is in charge of Kaduna, Taraba, Nasarawa among other states in the north.

READ ALSO: Our society should accept other processes of childbirth ― Joseph Benjamin According to him,access to polling unit has become extremely cumbersome , not only because of over crowded population  but also the terrain and difficulties in accessing them.

He said that the poling unit serving the nation  current  population estimated at 200 million ,was 25 years back when census put the country’s population at 140 million.

According to him previous attempts made to create polling units, voting points and voting point settlements failed, adding that the commission decided to start early this time so as to be able to consult stakeholders widely to avoid the mistakes of the past.

Haruna said that the commission has created 2910 voting points in addition to the existing 5102 polling units to breakdown numbers of voters for easy and convenient access to polling units by voters.

He therefore  expressed satisfaction with the voting points created in Kaduna state ,particularly in areas where access to polling units was a big challenge.

Commenting on the relocation and displacement of people owing  to security challenges, he  said  that continuous voters registration would capture and manage voters who indicated such intension.

In his remarks ,Resident  electoral commissioner Kaduna state, Mohammed Awwal recalled the previous attempt made by the commission under Prof. Mahmud Jega to create voting points and voting point settlements in local governments,the debate that ensued and subsequent attempt made that could not see the light of the day .

Vanguard News Nigeria 

More Harm Comes From Romantic Relationships Devoid Of Privacy ― Anee Icha

Previous article

We Live In Society Where Women Are Scrutinized ― Nengi Adoki

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in INEC