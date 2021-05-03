By Ugochukwu Alaribe The flyover being built by the Abia State government at Osisioma Ngwa junction along the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway would be completed before May, 29, 2021.

Abia State Commissioner for Works, Mr. Bob Ogu, flanked by his information counterpart, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, stated this while briefing members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, who came on a tour of projects of the Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu administration.

“In his words; “The Osisioma flyover will be completed before the 29th of May this year while work will continue to reconstruct the adjoining roads leading through the interchange. The flyover is being done in line with global standard.”

Also speaking at Ngwa Road, one of the ongoing road projects, the Commissioner explained that plans were in top gear to complete the road before the end of this year, stressing that the administration aims to link up all the major economic hubs in Aba with a good road network.

Some of the roads visited include the newly reconstructed Aba-Owerri Road, Immaculate Avenue, ABSUTH Road, MCC, SAMEK, Eziukwu, Osusu Road, Milverton Avenue and Ojike lane.

Others include the newly reconstructed Osokwa-Aro Umuejie-Omoba Road, Emelogu, Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road, Ehere, Umuola, Ukaegbu, Obikabia and the Enyimba automated shoe factory.

READ ALSO: NDLEA raids eateries in Plateau, Enugu, recovers drugged cakes, cocaine The Commissioner disclosed that most of the completed roads and others under construction were done with cement pavement technology and has a life span of nothing less than thirty years each.

Speaking after the tour, NGE members expressed surprise at the quality and number of roads done by the administration and urged the Governor to continue his urban renewal and rural access programs which they said has turned around the face of the State.

In his remarks, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr. Mustapha Isah, commended Governor Ikpeazu for the transformational work he has done in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

