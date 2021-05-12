Weeks after the killing of Ikonso, a commander of the Eastern Security Network – the security outfit of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) – security operatives have arrested his second-in-command, Awurum Eze.

This revelation was made known by the Nigerian Army via a statement issued on Wednesday night and signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima.

The statement titled, “Security Forces Arrest Another IPOB/ESN Terrorists’ Henchman” revealed Awurum Eze was arrested in his hideout in Aba, Abia State.

Yerima said 48-year-old Awurum Eze, a native of Umoneke Nta, Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, was also a member of IPOB’s security outfit, Eastern Security Network.

The Army said Eze had on May 4, 2021 escaped when operatives of Intelligence Response Team stormed his village house in Isiala Mbano where he was hiding.

“Intensive manhunt was thereafter launched towards tracing and arresting him. He was eventually apprehended on Wednesday, 12 May 2022, in Aba after weeks of unrelenting follow-ups by operatives.

“Awurum Eze is one of the main sponsors of the numerous killings in Imo State and has been on the wanted list of security agents for more than 3 months. Many of the arrested IPOB/ESN terrorists had earlier mentioned him as their key sponsor, mastermind and Second in Command to late Ikonso.

“According to them, amongst all their leaders in Imo State, only Ikonso and Awurum have a direct communication link with Nnamdi Kanu. He can be seen in several photographs posing with the fugitive terrorist leader, Nnamdi Kanu,” the statement shared by PUNCH partly read.

The statement added that investigation by the combined team of security operatives would continue.

The Federal Government had in 2017 declared IPOB as a terrorist organisation and declared its activities illegal.

