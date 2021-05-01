Janet Osemudiamen

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested one Elizabeth Modupe Osunjuyigbe, an employee of Access Bank Plc, for an alleged fraudulent diversion of funds to the tune of over N34m.

According to EFCC, the suspect was arrested on Friday April 29, 2021. She was said to have allegedly sent a fraudulent request sometime in January to the Branch Service Manager of Access Bank, Adeola Odeku, Lagos State, to issue a draft of the sum of N31, 330, 165. 00 in favour of one Best Timland Nigeria Limited.

A statement signed by Head, Media &Publicity Wilson Uwujaren stated that investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly forged a solicitor’s letter dated January 19, 2021 directing the bank to issue the draft in favour of Best Timland, claiming that request was for the payment of rent to the landlord of one of the bank’s branches in Akwa-Ibom State.

The suspect will soon be charged to court.

Similarly, operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested four suspected internet fraudsters. According to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC the suspects are: Nnaemeka Udozor Joseph, Udor Peter Emmanuel, Olowo Opeyemi Abdulrazak and Oritayo Blessing Deji. They were arrested on April 27, 2021 in the Ajah area of Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the Commission on their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud. The suspects will soon be charged to court.

