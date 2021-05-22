Ag Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA The federal government has shortlisted 47 candidates to seat for written examination to fill vacant positions of permanent secretary in the federal civil service on 31st May 2021.

The 47 officers were shortlisted out of 51 candidates who faced a screening panel from Monday, 17 to Friday 21, 2021.

The officers are contesting to fill vacancies of retired permanent secretaries from the states of Ekiti, Katsina, Nasarawa, Enugu and Lagos as their current occupant are due for retirement this year.

Also read: We don’t demand money from job seekers – NDLEA warns applicants A statement signed by Aminu AbdulGaniyu, Director, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation noted that screening of the candidates was conducted in an open and transparent manner “under the watchful monitor of personnel from the Department of State Security, DSS, Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, who were there as observers.”

The screening committee was chaired by Dr Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, assisted by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Alhaji Mamman Mahmuda.

Vanguard News Nigeria

