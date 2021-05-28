The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Thursday said Eko Bridge would be partially shut from midnight, Friday June 4th for rehabilitation.

Popoola, who said this in a statement in Lagos, appealed to the public to shun rumours that the bridge would be closed on Friday, May, 28th.

He said the construction would be fast-tracked to minimise discomfort for road users.

“The Federal Government shall embark on the rehabilitation of Eko bridge and to facilitate early completion, the bridge shall be closed from midnight of Friday 4th of June till Friday 13th of August.

“The motoring public are advised to disregard the rumour going on that Eko bridge shall be closed from Friday 28th of May.

"The Federal Government regrets the inconveniences this may cause the public," Popoola said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, had also on Wednesday night issued a travel advisory to ease congestion towards the planned closure.

Oladeinde alerted the public, in a statement, of the planned emergency repairs of the National Stadium bound lane of Eko Bridge from Costain to Alaka, which necessitated its partial closure.

The statement said the diversion routes were important due to the planned rehabilitation by the federal government.

“Traffic from Apongbon to Alaka, Stadium, Inner Surulere or Ikorodu Road will be diverted to Eko Bridge to access Costain Roundabout to Iponri through Alaka and Funso Williams Avenue,” the statement said.

Motorists from Eko Bridge were advised to navigate through Costain Roundabout to Abebe Village (by Nigerian Breweries Plc) through Eric Moore to Bode Thomas to Adeniran Ogunsanya, to access Shitta Roundabout by Stadium under bridge to Funso Williams Avenue to Dorman-Long Bridge and Fadeyi-Ikorodu Road.

The statement further noted that motorists could gain access to Apongbon through CMS Outer Marina Road to connect Ebute Metta Ikorodu Road to access their destinations.

It also said link from Apongbon through CMS to Outer Marina to Adeniji Adele, Third Mainland Bridge, Adekunle to Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu, and Ikorodu road would be available.

The travel advisory further said road users should comply with directives from the state’s traffic management personnels as adequate traffic directions and road signals will be made available.

