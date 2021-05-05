Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri (middle); his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo (third left); new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Obi Egbuchulam and other officers during their visit to Government House, Yenagoa…yesterday.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has cautioned against politicisation of security issues in Nigeria, saying that it is inimical to the corporate existence of any country. Diri stated this yesterday when the new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Obi Egbuchulam and other senior officers of the Nigerian Navy visited him at Government House, Yenagoa.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Daniel Alabrah, the governor stressed that criminals should be treated as such to achieve peace, stability and development in the country.

His words: “What we are witnessing in the country today is part of the over-politicisation of security and other issues over the years. We are all feeling the heat. It did not start with the present administration.

“For us in Bayelsa, criminals remain criminals regardless of their political party. No matter the political colouration, we have all agreed to fight crime in this state.”

Describing Bayelsa as a peaceful state, Diri acknowledged that the prevailing peace in the state was as a result of the collaboration among the people, state government and security agencies in fighting crime and criminality.

“Our people are moving away from militancy to meaningful engagement and that is why the state is peaceful. That does not mean there are no vestiges of crime. There is no society where security is perfect,” he added.

Diri, who urged the Nigerian Navy to take advantage of the resources that abound in Bayelsa as a maritime state located close to the Atlantic Ocean, appealed for more employment opportunities for people of the state in the Nigerian Navy.

He called on the people to continue to support the government in maintaining law and order and always employ dialogue in resolving disputes.

Speaking, Egbuchulam commended Governor Diri for supporting the command and security agencies to enable them to function effectively in the state.

He particularly thanked the state government for donating land to enable the command to build its permanent operational base (NNS Soroh) and other infrastructure in the state.

Egbuchalam, who described Bayelsa as home to the Navy, added that he was responsible for Delta, Imo, Anambra and Kogi states and solicited cooperation of the people and state government towards sustaining the cordial relationship and to enhance peace and security.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...