The Jama'atu Nasril Islam, JNI, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa'ad Abubakar III, has urged the Federal Government to take the agitation for secession in some parts of the country as a wake-up call.

He also urged the government to take appropriate measures to rekindle the spirit of patriotism in Nigerians, as part of efforts to tackle the challenges in the country.

Recall that there had been secessionist calls for state of Biafra in the South East, championed by such groups as the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, and Movement for Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, as well as Oduduwa Republic by some Yoruba groups in the South West.

The JNI, in a statement to mark the end of Ramadan, noted that government needed to prevail on Nigerians to unite for the common good of all.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was signed by the Secretary General of JNI, Dr Khalid Aliyu, in Kaduna yesterday.

“We also call on the government in respect to the perceived calls for the fragmentation of Nigeria from different quarters, to take the trend as a wake-up call to improve and or rejig the security network.

It noted that in spite of economic hardship and pervasive insecurity, the fasting was observed well, adding that almost all mosques observed the night prayers.

The JNI, therefore, enjoined Muslims to sustain the virtuous acts learnt during the Ramadan and remain disciplined and God-fearing in all their undertakings.

It also reminded Muslims of the importance of giving out alms to the needy, including Zakatul fitr, given out before the eid prayers.

“The alms should be given out from today to the needy before the commencement of the Eid prayer.

“This if promptly done, will assist those who do not have the means for a meal during the forthcoming Sallah festivity within the Muslim Ummah,” JNI stated.

The JNI reminded Muslims to fast for six days in the month of Shawwal as recommended by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

It also reminded those travelling for Sallah festivity to drive with caution and pray fervently, in view of the activities of kidnappers and other criminals.

“Nigerian Muslims are implored to reflect their minds on the good virtues of the month of Ramadan and keep to its teachings all through their lives, as the Lord of Ramadan, is still and shall remain The Lord of other months.

“We should also pray to Allah, the Ever Hearing and Exceedingly Merciful to ease for our leaders the difficult terrain and burden of governance.

“May He as well keep the Nigerian nation intact and restore back peace and security in our dear country.

In another development, the Sultan, who is also the President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, advised Muslim faithful to be on the watch out for the crescent (moon) today.

He gave the order in a statement issued by the NSCIA Deputy Secretary-General, Prof. Salisu Shehu.

“If the crescent is actually sighted by informed persons on Tuesday night (yesterday) and His Eminence is so advised by the experts, he would address the press to declare Wednesday, May 12, as the first day of Shawwal (Eid day).

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted on Tuesday night, Thursday, May 13, automatically becomes the first of Shawwal, 1442 AH (Eid day),” he said.

The sighting of the moon of Shawwal marks the end of the Ramadan fasting period and ushers in the Eid-ul-fitri celebrations.

