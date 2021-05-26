The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the disengagement of 19 of his political appointees, this is part of the ongoing rightsizing exercise of the state government, The Nation reports.

A statement released from the state government house today, May 26, said the affected officials include two Special Advisers, a Deputy Chief of Staff, and several Special Assistants.

According to the statement, Bala Yunusa Mohammed, Deputy Chief of Legislative Staff (DCOSL), Halima Musa Nagogo, Special Assistant to DCOSL and Umar Abubakar, another Special Assistant to DCOSL, are among those affected.

The statement further said that Ben Kure, Special Adviser Political, Mustapha Lynda Nyusha, and Jamilu Gwarzala Dan Mutum, Special Assistants to the Special Adviser Political will also exit the service, including Umar Haruna, a Special Assistant Political.

The list of those affected also includes Special Adviser Social Development Zainab Shehu, Special Assistant to the Special Adviser Stephen Hezron and Mohammed Bello Shuaibu, Senior Special Assistant Stakeholders Relations, including Senior Special Assistant on Youth Aliyu Haruna.

Also on the list are Halima Idris, Special Assistant Creative Arts, Engr Aliyu Alhaji Salihu, Director General of Public Procurement Authority, Special Assistant Community Relations Ashiru Zuntu, and Saida Sa’ad, a Senior Special Assistant.

According to the statement, Special Assistant Programmes Elias Yahaya, Special Assistant to the Secretary to Kaduna State Government Tasiu Suleiman Yakaii, Special Assistant on Economic Matters Samuel Hadwayah, and Ahmed Mohammed Gero, Senior Special Assistant Environment, are all on the list.

