A network of over fifty (50) Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in the South East region of Nigeria, the South East Social Accountability Network (SESAN), has pledged its support to the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa in his avowed resolve to fight corruption to a standstill in the country.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,the pledge was given by the Coordinator and Lead Partner of the Network, Emmanuel Acha who led a four-man delegation to the Enugu Zonal Office of the Commission, where he presented a Seven-Point advisory note to the Zonal Head, Oshodi Johnson, for onward transmission to the Executive Chairman.

“As a stakeholder in this struggle to defeat crime and all forms of corruption, we are sincerely very optimistic that the Executive Chairman would succeed in building strong partnership and strong working relationship with organisations such as ours as we pledge to support you in any possible way which is why we are here today,” he stated.

“Your appointment is very timely as the nation grapple with political, social, security and economic challenges that threatens its corporate existence and in a time like this, effective leadership is highly needed and indispensable in providing systemic redirection, transforming different sectors of the economy and changing the perception and attitude of citizens, “ he added.

The advisory note borders on seven main themes which include promotion of economic empowerment, promotion of open governance in public finance, technological innovation in crime fighting, localizing the fight against economic crimes and corruption among others.

In his remark, the Zonal Head, Oshodi Johnson said he was delighted to receive the group which he said has been an ally of the Commission.

“I want to thank you very much for the initiative because in the final analysis, corruption is everybody’s business. Most importantly, we appreciate you because we see you a people of like-minds with us, where unfortunately, those of us in this side of fighting corruption are very few. ”

Oshodi promised to send across their message to the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Like this: Like Loading...