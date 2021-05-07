By Adeola Badru Following the Supreme Court judgement on Friday that nullified the dissolution of local government chairmen in Oyo State by Governor Seyi Makinde, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state, Chief Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has beseeched all party members to renew their hopes and eschew all differences as they strive to build a virile, democratic party, adding that a united APC can’t be defeated.

The embattled local government chairmen reclaimed their mandate after two years Governor Makinde sacked them from office, sequel to the Supreme Court declaration that the dissolution of the local government councils was illegal.

ALSO READ: Oyo LG dissolution: S-Court orders payment of salaries, allowances of sacked Chairmen, Councillors Tegbe who was the party’s 2019 governorship aspirant, in a statement made available to Vanguard said, he was elated by the Supreme Court judgement, on what he described as, illegal dissolution of elected chairmen by the Oyo State Government.

His statement read: “The local governments, being the closest to the people, are crucial to development at the grassroots level. It is for this reason that the choice of people in electing their leaders ought to be respected despite political differences.”

“I am elated about the judgement of the Supreme Court on the illegal dissolution of elected chairmen by the Oyo State Government.”

ALSO READ: Reps ask FCDA to stop demolition of Adkan Estate Police Station, FRSC office in FCT “We were hopeful for an order returning the appellants to their offices to complete the remainder of their truncated tenure.”

“Nevertheless, I commend the Supreme court for confirming the validity of the May 2018 election and that it is ultra vires to have forced them out of office.”

“I commend Bashorun Bosun Ajuwon and other appellants for taking the legal route. I salute all members of Oyo ALGON led by Prince Abass Aleshinloye for their doggedness in this course.”

“It is clear that a United Oyo APC can’t be defeated. I therefore beseech all party members to renew their hopes and eschew all differences as we strive to build a virile, democratic party.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

