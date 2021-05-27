Scores of people are missing and feared dead after an overloaded boat capsized on Malale River in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State at about 3 pm on Wednesday, May 26.

The boat had left Malale in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger heading to Kebbi State when the incident occurred. The number of deaths remains uncertain as rescue operations are ongoing in the area. About 180 persons were said to have been aboard the boat which capsized 30 minutes after taking off from Loko Mina in Niger State.

Speaking on the development, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who described the incident as unfortunate sympathized with the families, relatives, and close associates of those who died in the mishap.

According to Channels, the Victims, most of whom are traders were said to be heading to a market in Kebbi State when the accident took place.

Boat mishaps in Niger state have been a reoccurring incident. Between 2019 and 2020, at least 50 people lost their lives on the Malale River following incidents of boat mishaps.

In April 2021, some people died after a boat carrying over 70 passengers, mostly farmers and traders also capsized on a river at Zumba in Munya Local Government Area of the state.

