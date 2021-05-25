Residents and motorists narrowly escaped death in the early hours of Tuesday, 25 May, when a diesel-laden tanker suddenly exploded after losing control along Banire, Ikotun Road, Alimosho area of Lagos state.

According to Premium Times, confirming the incident, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the director-general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the incident was caused by a brake failure.

He added that the explosion occurred when the truck fell off the road.

He, however, noted that no life was lost, adding that dampening down was ongoing.

He said, “Investigation conducted by the team upon arrival at the scene revealed that a fully loaded tanker with diesel had a brake failure, lost control and fell off the road leading to an explosion and fire outburst.

“However, no casualty recorded nor any properties razed in the unfortunate inferno. The fire has been successfully subdued by men of the LASEMA LRU Fire service and LASG Fire service while dampening down is ongoing.”

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said post-incident assessment will be carried out and the wreckage will be removed from the thoroughfare.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-west, said the tanker involved had no registration number and loaded at Abule Ado.

The official said the driver of the tanker and his partner have been arrested and handed over to the police.

