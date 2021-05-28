By Benjamin Njoku Remains of popular comedian, Ada Jesus who died April 21, in Abuja, after battling kidney disease yesterday were committed to mother earth amidst tears.

Her body left Aladinma mortuary, Owerri, around 10 am for husband’s village Umuakum Ejemewuru, Oguta L.G.A. Imo State.

The 22-year-old comedian was diagnosed with kidney disease. She was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

When her health took a turn for the worse, she went to ask for forgiveness from those she had spoken against in the past, including popular pastor Prophet Odumejeje and Nollywood actress Rita Edochie.

The prophet, however, vowed not to forgive her until she provides evidence to back her claims even after her family took her to the church to seek forgiveness.

The prophet accused the comedian of ruining his image with false accusations on social media. He and Edochie later said that they had forgiven Ada Jesus.

Mercy Cynthia Ginikachukwu Obi also known as Ada Jesus was born in 1998 and hails from Orlu in Imo state.

A graduate from the Imo State University, Owerri, Ada Jesus started her comedy career in 2018, by posting skits on her Instagram page where she came into the limelight.

Meanwhile, prophet Ndabosky and actress Rita Edochie have kept mum over Ada Jesus’s burial rites. A check on their social media handles indicate that they have maintained silence over the burial.

Vanguard News Nigeria