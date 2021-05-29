NAS —As FRSC Sensitizes Truck drivers By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

In a bid to reduce road accidents on Abuja roads, the National Association of Seadogs, NAS, has embarked on erecting road caution signs along Dutse/Bwari road of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The exercise which was in the presence of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, comprised three parts: Provision and unveiling of Road Caution Signs, brief lecture by the FRSC to Truck Drivers, and distribution of flyers to the general public.

Speaking at the occasion, President of the Zuma Deck of NAS (Pyrates Confraternity) Mr. Kolawole Anderson Oseh lamented the incessant road accidents on Nigerian roads and the lack of caution signs on dangerous spots.

Oseh, who called on the government to provide road caution signs at other accident-prone zones on the route, said that the association has written to the authorities in charge of providing road signages in the FCT.

He expressed the hope that the authorities would listen to the plea and consolidate on what NAS had done.

According to him, “In line with the humanistic ideals, the Golden Groove Subdeck of Zuma Deck, executed the provision of road caution signs along Dutse/Bwari road.

“We the members of National Association of Seadogs observed the incessant auto crash on the route. Having identified the blind spots on the road, proceeded to install road caution signs on some of the blind spots in order to alert motorists on the nature of the road. This we believe, will help to reduce accidents on the route.

“To cap it up, an awareness campaign was done to sensitise motorists and the general public. A brief lecture was given to Truck drivers at Tipper Garage Dutse. Flyers were shared to the general public to sensitise them, basically on the FRSC emergency toll free line in case of accident.

“This programme was done with the Federal Road Safety Corps. The programme was carried out on the 21st of May 2021.

“We are calling on the Government to provide road caution signs at other accident prone zones on the route. In this regard, we have written to the authorities in charge of providing road signages in the FCT, and we hope that they will listen to our plea and consolidate on what we have done.”

Expressing joy for the gesture, Route Commander, Oloruntoba Idowu who represented the FRSC thanked the confraternity for always taking the initiative to educate and sensitise road users on the importance of safety on the nation’s roads.

He urged the confraternity to continue its good gestures towards humanity.