A yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man suspected to be a suicide bomber blew himself up opposite the campus 2 of Amaizu/Amangbala primary school in Afikpo LGA of Ebonyi state today May 25.

A resident of the area said the incident happened close to the Eke Market in Afikpo which happens to be the biggest market in the area. According to the resident, the suspected bomber was earlier seen wandering the area, adding that the suspect “first came into a beer parlor and when the people inquired who he was, he left.”

He was said to have moved to the school side and when the gateman asked him to go back, he made effort to remove his clothes when the explosive went off. The resident said some people reconvened at the scene of the incident few minutes after only to discover the suspected suicide bomber laying dead in the pull of his own blood.

According to Punch, the commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, confirmed the incident but noted that he was yet to get details of what happened.

