Two foreign climbers die on Qomolangma

Two climbers from the US and Switzerland have died on Mount Qomolangma, commonly known in the West as Mount Everest, the first fatalities of 2021’s season, expedition organizers in Nepal said on Thursday.

Mount Qomolangma, commonly known in the West as Mount Everest, is seen from the way to Kalapatthar in Nepal, November 12, 2015. Photo: VCG

On average around five climbers die every year on the world’s highest peak. But in recent seasons, Qomolangma has seen a surge in the number of climbers, leading to overcrowding that has been blamed for multiple deaths. “Two climbers passed away on Wednesday,” Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks told AFP.

Swiss climber Abdul Waraich, 40, died near the summit after reaching the top and suffering exhaustion, said Chhang Dawa Sherpa from the same organization. “We sent two additional Sherpas with oxygen and foods, unfortunately Sherpas couldn’t save him,” he said on Instagram.

American Puwei Liu, 55, reached the Hillary Step but was helped back down after he suffered snow blindness and exhaustion, organizers said.

He was able to reach Camp 4, “before he suddenly passed away” late Wednesday, Chhang Dawa Sherpa said. Eleven people died climbing the world’s highest peak in 2019, with four deaths blamed on overcrowding.

On one day, 354 people were lined up to reach the top from Nepal’s southern side and in Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region’s northern approach.

To ease the crowding, Nepal’s tourism ministry announced rules capping the number of people.

Like this: Like Loading...