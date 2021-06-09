Fulani herdsmen, Tuesday evening in Faje community in Asa local government area of Kwara state reportedly ambushed and killed Four local hunters.

Similarly in Ballah community in the same local government, Wednesday morning, Fulani herdsmen also reportedly killed three hunters by firing several gunshots at them, while another person was severally matcheted into state of coma, thereby throwing the entire community into mourning.

Vanguard reliably gathered Tuesday evening that, at Faje community, there were five local hunters, otherwise called community vigilante members, on two motorcycles, that were attacked by their assailants at about 7:00 pm at a bushy path few metres away to the village.

It was also gathered that three of the five hunters were gunned down and killed by the suspected Fulani herdsmen, while two others ran back to the village to inform members of the community of the incident.

However, before people in the village could arrive at the scene of the attack, the suspected herdsmen had reportedly bolted away with the hunters’ two motorcycles, abandoning the one they took to the area.

Vanguard further gathered that two of the deceased were said to be of the same parents, while findings revealed that another person hit by the attackers’ bullet died the morning after, which was Wednesday.

According to a source in the community, who craved anonymity, “About five victims of the attack were coming from Ilorin to Faje village on two motorcycles on Tuesday evening.

“Before the people could get to the village, herdsmen attacked them at about 7:00pm. The names of the deceased are Muri, Laide, and Segun. Two of the victims are of the same parents.

“One of the motorcycles used by the attackers was recovered by the members of the vigilance team and had been deposited at the Otte Divisional Police station”.

Meanwhile in a related incident in Ballah community in the same Asa local government area, a tomatoe farmer identified as Akeem Adeboyinbo was reportedly attacked in his farm on Wednesday morning and matcheted severally.

The farmer is said to be currently battling with life at an private hospital in Otte community.

Another member of the Ballah community also said that it was the suspected herdsmen that abducted one of the hunters in the community.

The source said that the abducted villager raised the alarm by using his phone to call his colleagues to relate to them what had happened, including the location of the attackers.

He said, “Then five of the hunters mobilized in two motorcycles to the place. But as they approached the vicinity, the Fulanis immediately opened fire on them killing three instantly on the spot who were on the first motorcycle. The deceased names are Muri, Segun and Laide.

“The other two on the other motorcycles sustained bullet wounds and one of them has been taken to the hospital for treatment while the other who was initially taken to a trado-medical home to remove the bullet later died this morning.

“The incident happened around 7 pm Tuesday night and was preceded by sporadic shooting.”

“Their corpses have since been retrieved from the police in Otte on Tuesday and buried according to Islamic rites today”, the source said.

Contacted, the Kwara state Police Public Relations Officer, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident, saying that the command had commenced investigation into the matter.

He also said that efforts were in top gear to bring the perpetrators to book.

