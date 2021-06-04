Gunmen on Thursday night invaded Kore in the Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State and kidnapped a businessman identified as Emmanuel Eze.

Eze who has been a resident in the area for years was kidnapped by the gunmen at about 10.30pm.

According to an eyewitness account, the kidnappers, who arrived in the town in large numbers shot sporadically into the air before whisking away the businessman. Flying bullets reportedly also injured a young man in the process.

However, the kidnappers are yet to establish contact with the family members of the victim even as the police are currently combing the area to rescue the victim.

The Kano State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident on Friday disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, has already dispatched a crack team of police detectives, to comb the area in search of the kidnappers, as well as to rescue the kidnapped businessman.

According to the PPRO, “Bandits kidnapped Emmanuel Eze in his Provision Store, at Kore in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State. A team of police officers have been mobilised to rescue and arrest the fleeing culprits.”

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje had earlier raised concern that bandits are gradually infiltrating Kano forests.

Like this: Like Loading...