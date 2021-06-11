Exactly a week after the federal government suspended the activities of microblogging and social media platform, Twitter, Ahmad Lawan, Nigeria’s Senate President has shared his view on the development.

According to Lawan, Nigeria and Twitter need each other, hence the need for an amicable resolution of the feud between both parties.

Lawan, according to The Nation, expressed his view at a briefing in Abuja to mark the second anniversary of the 9th Senate.

“Our belief is that Nigeria needs Twitter just as Twitter needs Nigeria. Our expectation is that we will be able to resolve this issue. But beyond that, I am optimistic and I believe that all of us would have learned our lessons,” the Senate President said.

He gave assurance that the nation would overcome its security challenges.

“I believe this is the worst level we could get to. We cannot go beyond this level, it could only be better.

“I believe we are going to gave a reversal of this situation very soon. We shouldn’t despair, we shouldn’t be despondent. We should have hope and optimism that our situation will be better,” the Senate President added.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had announced the ban on Twitter in Nigeria, saying that activities on the platform were capable of disrupting Nigeria’s corporate existence.

