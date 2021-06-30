Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje narrowly escaped death as deadly bandits unleashed an attack on his convoy on their way back from Zamfara state. A security source, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that three security personnel attached to the governor’s convoy sustained varying degrees of injuries. Ganduje had joined other governors of the ruling […]

The post Bandits attack Ganduje’s convoy, injure security aides appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

