Bandits attack Ganduje’s convoy, injure security aides

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje narrowly escaped death as deadly bandits unleashed an attack on his convoy on their way back from Zamfara state. A security source, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that three security personnel attached to the governor’s convoy sustained varying degrees of injuries. Ganduje had joined other governors of the ruling […]

