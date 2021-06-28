Defections: Afegbua reiterates call for Secondus’ sack

Two more Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are set to follow Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State out of the party, a chieftain of the party, Prince Kassim Afegbua cried out on Sunday, 27 June.

Fuming at what he alleged as the incompetence of the Prince Uche Secondus lead leadership of the party, Afegbua in a statement lamented that Matawalle’s defection on Friday became the third PDP governor to leave the party within months because of what he described as Secondus’ lack of managerial capacity.

He also blamed the exit of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi on Secondus.

According to him the two governors set to leave are from the Southeast and the Northeast, though he did not mention names.

The only PDP governors left in the Southeast are Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

The PDP governors in the Northeast are Darius Ishaku of Taraba, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi.

GWG reports that Prince Afegbua had in the past drawn attention to what he claimed as the failures of the Secondus leadership to take advantage of the reported failures of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC administration.

While calling on the party’s governors and other stakeholders to step in to remove Secondus from office, Afegbua said: “An opposition party that should be gaining momentum because of the leadership failures of the ruling APC, is at best losing some of her best hands across the nation, and losing the much-needed momentum.

“When we thought Lagos state PDP was looking good, court judgment uprooted a forward-looking leadership that ought to have added impetus to the party in the state. When we thought we could gain mileage in Anambra, greed and avarice have combined to ridicule the party in the state, producing two factions within 24hours to undermine a clear opportunity to win back the state.

“As if that was not enough, the sheer arrogance of power in Delta state has led to the exit of Senator Nwaboshi to the ruling APC, leaving PDP with a Senator representing Delta on its platform. If you add salt to the injuries already inflicted, the defection of the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mutawallen to the APC brings double jeopardy to an already bad situation. All these portend bad omen for an opposition party that should gain maximum mileage under a system that has been run aground by the menacing incompetence of the APC-led Federal Government.

“Rather than act appropriately by creating strategies that could nip this in the bud, the Uche Secondus leadership looks apparently helpless and dithering like a lost sheep in the desert.

“We are already at the threshold of not fielding a candidate in the Anambra election if the stakeholders do not rally round to make a better impression about our preparedness. On a regular basis, critical stakeholders are defecting to the APC, such as bile in the dish, following the untold hardship and sufferings the ruling party has wrought on the people. “I won’t be surprised if by tomorrow Uche Secondus decides to defect to the APC for reasons that are obvious. As I write this, another PDP Governor from the South-East is also warming up to defect.

“Also, another PDP Governor from the North-East is warming up to defect if the right leadership is not put in place to halt this drift. The stakeholders of the party should urgently carry out an overhaul that could elicit hope in an atmosphere that is almost becoming hopeless amid a plethora of leadership incompetencies publicly being exhibited by Uche Secondus and his co-travelers.

“Save PDP now before it is too late. Under Uche Secondus’s watch, three validly elected Governors of the PDP have flagrantly violated their oath by defecting to a party that never gave them ticket. Even when there are no crises in their respective states, the ease of their exit, tells of the crass opportunism of leadership that is detained by gross incompetence to rally around all factors that could assuage the feelings of these stakeholders.

“The time to sack Uche Secondus leadership is now, now and now. Postponing the evil day will only deepen the crisis of confidence that is presently on full throttle across the structures of the party. The Board of Trustees and founders of the party must act urgently to recover the party before it finally explodes. The time to act is now, tomorrow might be too late.

