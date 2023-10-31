FEC Proposes N2.2tr Supplementary Budget For Road Repairs, Palliatives  

By Terhemba Daka, Abuja 31 October 2023 | 3:32 am Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, ratified a decision to raise a supplementary budget of N2.2 trillion. The budget will provide N300 billion for repairs of the Eko and Third Mainland bridges, and construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of roads nationwide. Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, ratified a decision to raise a supplementary budget of N2.2 trillion. The budget will provide N300 billion for repairs of the Eko and Third Mainland bridges, and construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of roads nationwide. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, made the disclosure, shortly after the FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Bagudu clarified that N200 billion was voted for provision of seeds, agricultural input, supplies, implements, and infrastructure. He explained that N210 billion was voted for payment of wage awards, in line with negotiations with Nigeria Labour Congress. Government had, in a bid to avert a nationwide strike, agreed to pay N35,000 each to 1.5 million workers at the federal level in September, October, November and December 2023. According to Bagudu, the wage bill will amount to about N210 billion, which has been approved, while an additional N400 billion would go into cash transfer payments. He said: “The council considered a request for supplementary appropriation, which is a second for 2023, and it graciously approved N2,176,791,286,033 as supplementary budget. This supplementary budget is to fund urgent issues, including N605 billion for national defense and security. You may recall that the Federal Government secured a $800 million loan from the World Bank to pay cash transfers of N25,000 to 15 million households.” 26 mins ago Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, ratified a decision to raise a supplementary budget of N2.2 trillion. The budget will provide N300 billion for repairs of the Eko and Third Mainland bridges, and construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of roads nationwide. 36 mins ago Constitutional lawyer and pioneer Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, has passed on at the age of 94.On behalf of the family, Eni Nwabueze said burial arrangements for the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) would be announced in due course. 36 mins ago The Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali, yesterday, unveiled the electronic ticketing platform for the Lagos- Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri rail line. 38 mins ago Rescuers, yesterday, recovered 17 bodies while 12 persons were rescued from the Taraba boat mishap. The boat capsized on Saturday with over 100 people, mostly local traders, including women and children returning from Mayorenero fish market… 39 mins ago The Nigerian and German governments are making moves to promote exchange through bilateral labour migration agreement, with a view to discouraging illegal migration. 42 mins ago Sahara Group has urged African governments and regulators to adopt market-based regimes for sustainable gas development on the continent.It insisted that appropriate pricing of the commodity would enhance investment, increase production and consumption 48 mins ago Ekiti State Government has directed hospitals and other medical facilities in the state to receive victims of gunshots for immediate treatment in their facilities even when there is no police report. 48 mins ago The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has filed criminal charges against Professor Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), following the commission’s conclusion of investigation… 51 mins ago Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, has advised all tiers of government to invest in youth creativity to give them a sense of belonging and promote industry and productivity. 54 mins ago Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has advised Nigerians to contribute to humanity with a view to leaving a legacy for posterity, a step that would also leave their feet in the sands of time.

