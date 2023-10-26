FRSC Cautions Drivers Against Speeding, Overloading

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned drivers against speeding and overloading. The corpse specially advised commercial drivers that are always on the road to be extra careful and respect traffic rules. FRSC issued the caution on Thursday in Ilorin during a sensitization talk on “Speed Thrills but Kills, Drive Responsibly and Avoid Overloading”, at Maraba Motor Park. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was an annual event to educate drivers and engage them on how to use the road to prevent accidents from occurring. The Zonal Commander of FRSC, ACM Hyginus Omeje, said that speed violations was one of the major causes of accidentals, explaining that there should be 30 metres distance in between vehicles on the road. The zonal commander, represented by Mr Sadiq Ibrahim, Zonal Head of Operation, said that the recommended distance between vehicles on motion was to prevent accident from happening in case of sudden application of break. He advised motorists to always have assistant driver while travelling, especially commercial drivers who travel long distance daily, saying it will be of great importance in case of emergency. “When a driver sit and drive for a long time, it can result to fatigue, tiredness and cramp, whereby the driver will not be able to have full control over his vehicle. “There is need for rest during driving, especially long distances, to be able to rest and be strong enough to control the vehicle,” he said. The zonal commander urged drivers to know their route and the condition of the road before embarking on any journey in order to know how to maneuver their way to prevent accidents. NAN reports that different associations of commercial drivers appreciated the programme and promised to continue reminding their members on the use of road and preventive measures. The Kwara Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander Fredrick Ogidan, also warned drivers against overloading and speeding in order to avoid accidents. “Most of the time that accident occur, the loads in the vehicle usually add to the cause of accident and even make it difficult to rescue accident victims. “We understand that many people travel during the ember months, but there is need to know the limitations of what a vehicle can carry, while other loads should be sent and delivered later,” he said. Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr John Olanrewaju, urged drivers to cooperate with FRSC personnel and drive safely. He advised drivers to reduce their speed and be conscious of driving, by having the thought of their family at home, who are always looking forward for their return. NAN reports that many drivers and their unions graced the occasion, including members of Association of Independent Transporters (AIT), Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Nigeria Police Force, and NYSC Corps members.

