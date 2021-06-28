ipman-western-zone-directs-members-to-shun-proposed-strike

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Western Zone, has directed all depots and petrol stations to go about their normal business and ensure free flow and hitch-free supply and distribution of petroleum products across the Southwest zones. Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, the Zonal Chairman IPMAN South West gave the directive in a statement issued on […]

