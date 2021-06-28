South West

IPMAN Western zone directs members to shun proposed strike

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Western Zone, has directed all depots and petrol stations to go about their normal business and ensure free flow and hitch-free supply and distribution of petroleum products across the Southwest zones. Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, the Zonal Chairman IPMAN South West gave the directive in a statement issued on […]

