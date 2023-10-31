Israel-Hamas war: UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by escalation

Skip next section EU’s Borrell says ‘urgent’ need to relaunch peace processOctober 31, 2023

EU’s Borrell says ‘urgent’ need to relaunch peace processThe European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed “great concern over attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians” in the occupied West Bank, his office said.

Borrell held talks with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt as well as the chief of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, his office said.

Borrell’s office said he “discussed the urgent need to restore the political horizon and relaunch the peace process, and to achieve a permanent sustainable settlement to this conflict, based on the two-state solution, in order to prevent such tragedies from recurring again.”

Brussels has repeatedly called for the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip, as well as in Israel, following the Hamas terror attacks on October 7.

Israeli retaliatory air strikes have pounded the Gaza Strip with the aim of rooting out Hamas militants since the attack. Israeli military have also stepped up raids in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

At least 122 Palestinians have died since October 7 as a result of violence by Israeli forces and settlers, according to the Palestinian Authority-controlled Health Ministry in Ramallah.

Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967 following the Six-Day War against Egypt, Syria and Jordan

The Israeli army on Tuesday demolished the West Bank home of senior Hamas leader, Saleh al-Arouri.

Israeli military said its forces entered the village of Arura, near Ramallah, and shot at people “hurling” rocks towards them during the demolition.

October 31, 2023

​​​​​​​IDF confirms strike on refugee camp, says it was targeting Hamas commander — CNN Hours after the deadly blast in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, the IDF confirmed Israel had conducted an airstrike in the region.

“There was a very senior Hamas commander in that area,” Israeli army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht told US broadcaster CNN.

“We’re looking into it and we’ll be coming out with more data as we learn what happened there.”

Previously, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said the strike on the refugee camp killed 50 people and wounded around 150 more.

October 31, 2023

FBI chief warns Israel-Hamas war raising threat levels in the USThe Hamas attack on Israel could inspire violence in the US, FBI Director Christopher Wray told US lawmakers.

“Our most immediate concern is that violent extremists, individuals or small groups, will draw inspiration from the events of the Middle East and carry out attacks against Americans going about their daily lives,” he told the Senate Committee on Homeland Security.

“That includes not just homegrown violent extremists inspired by a foreign terrorist organization but also domestic violent extremists targeting Jewish or Muslim communities.”

The FBI chief noted reports of the killing of a six-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois, as well the arrest of a man who had allegedly been studying how to build bombs and posted about “killing Jews” online.

He also warned that the US Jewish community was targeted by “pretty much every terrorist organization across the spectrum.”

At the same time, Wray noted that the FBI was not “currently tracking an imminent credible threat from a foreign terrorist organization.”

October 31, 2023

UN chief Guterres: International law not an ‘a la carte menu’ UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said protection of civilians was paramount “on both sides” and needed to be respected “at all times.”

With Israel continuing its operations against Hamas, Guterres warned that he was “deeply concerned about the risk of a dangerous escalation” beyond Gaza.

“I repeat my utter condemnation of the acts of terror perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October. There is never any justification for the killing, injuring and abduction of civilians,” Guterres said in a statement, while also urging the release of civilian hostages held by Hamas.

At the same time, he referenced reports of mounting civilian victims of the Israel’s response.

“I condemn the killing of civilians in Gaza and I am dismayed by reports that two-thirds of those who have been killed are women and children,” Guterres said.

“International humanitarian law establishes clear rules that cannot be ignored. It is not an a la carte menu and cannot be applied selectively,” warned the UN Secretary-General.

Israel has previously decried Guterres for his comments stating that the Hamas attack on October 7th “did not happen in a vacuum.” Israel’s UN envoy Gilad Erdan urged the UN chief to resign.

October 31, 2023

Israel says two of its soldiers killed in GazaAs fighting in Gaza continues, the Israeli military said two of its soldiers were killed on Tuesday.

Both of the soldiers were sergeants in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and both of them were 20 years old, according to the military’s website.

The IDF also said two other soldiers were injured.

Israeli troops have been conducting limited ground operations in Gaza in recent days, but the incursions have so far fallen short of a full-scale ground offensive.

October 31, 2023

Protesters disrupt US Congress hearing, yell: ‘Cease-fire now!’A group of protesters repeatedly interrupted a US congressional hearing on sending more aid to Israel.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were urging the Senate Appropriations Committee to approve billions in security funding, including to Israel and Ukraine.

But a group of around two dozen protesters showed up at the proceedings, chanting slogans and raising hands stained with red paint. They chanted slogans including “Cease-fire now!”, “Protect the children of Gaza” and “Stop funding genocide.”

The protesters are angered by US backing of Israeli military actions in GazaImage: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS Capitol police eventually removed the group.

The US is Israel’s most important security partner.

After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a cease-fireyesterday, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also said Washington did not believe “that a cease-fire is the right answer right now.” Kirby instead urged “pauses” to get aid into Gaza.

October 31, 2023

Hamas-run Health Ministry says 50 killed in Israeli bombing of JabaliaAn Israeli airstrike killed 50 people and wounded around 150 at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to a statement from the Gaza Health Ministry cited by the AFP news agency.

The head of Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital also told the Al Jazeera broadcaster over 50 Palestinians were killed in the bombing of the densely populated area.

The Health Ministry is run by Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US, EU, Israel and other governments.

Israeli officials did not immediately comment.

The refugee camp was located in a densely populated area of GazaImage: Anas al-Shareef /REUTERS Earlier on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said over 8,500 people were killed in the Israeli strikes since October 7. Israel has been targeting Gaza in response to the Hamas attack which killed around 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

October 31, 2023

War must not escalate into ‘major regional conflict,’ says NATO chiefNATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned Hamas’ attacks on Israel and said the Israeli response must respect international law.

“The suffering we have seen in recent weeks reminds us once again that we must not give up the work for a lasting, peaceful political solution to the conflict,” Stoltenberg said in a speech at a meeting of the Nordic Council in Oslo.

“We condemn Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel,” he said. “At the same time it is important that Israel’s response takes place within international law, that civilian lives are protected and that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza.”

He also said it was important that Iran, Hezbollah and other groups did not abuse the situation and escalate the war “into a major regional conflict.”

October 31, 2023

Yemen’s Houthi rebels vow to carry out more attacks on IsraelThe Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen say they have “launched a large batch of ballistic missiles … and a large number of armed aircraft” towards Israel.

In a video message released Tuesday, the rebels said they would continue to carry out the attacks as long as the war against Hamas in Gaza continued.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces … confirm that they will continue to carry out qualitative strikes with missiles and drones until the Israeli aggression stops,” the message said.

Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli military said it shot down an approaching “aerial target” near the Red Sea city of Eilat.

Separately, the military said its forces used the ‘Arrow’ aerial defense system to intercept a surface-to-surface missile fired towards Israeli territory from the area of the Red Sea.

Earlier this month, a US Navy destroyer in the Red Sea intercepted cruise missiles and several drones launched toward Israel by the Houthis.

October 31, 2023

Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says death toll passes 8,500At least 8,525 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry said.

Two-thirds of those killed are women and children, with at least 3,542 children and 2,187 women among the dead. The number could not be independently verified.

Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said 130 healthcare staff were killed and 15 hospitals are now out of service.

Israel began carrying out airstrikes on Gaza after Hamas militants staged a devastating terror attack on Israeli communities on October 7 that killed more than 1,400 people.

October 31, 2023

WHO warns of ‘imminent public health catastrophe’ in GazaAn official from the World Health Organization has told a press briefing in Geneva that people in Gaza are facing a looming “public health catastrophe.”

Israel tightened its blockade on the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people, following the Hamas terror attacks on October 7.

Although more than 150 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies have been allowed to enter the territory from Egypt over the past few days, aid workers say it’s not enough.

Damage to water and sanitation infrastructure, overcrowding and mass displacement are compounding an already dire humanitarian situation in the territory, they say.

The WHO spokesperson said fuel was urgently needed to run generators at clinics, to treat water and for emergency vehicles.

At the same press briefing, a spokesperson from the UN children’s agency UNICEF warned there was also the risk of infant deaths due to dehydration.

Just 5% of normal water supplies are currently available in Gaza, the spokesperson said.

October 31, 2023

Yad Vashem criticizes UN envoy for wearing starIsrael’s Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem, has criticized Israel’s UN ambassador for wearing a yellow star as he addressed the Security Council in New York.

“This act disgraces the victims of the Holocaust as well as the state of Israel,” Yad Vashem chairperson Dani Dayan said in a Hebrew-language post on X, formerly Twitter.

He said he was “sorry to see” the move by the Israeli delegation and suggested they wear the Israeli flag instead.

“The yellow star symbolizes the helplessness of the Jewish people and their being at the mercy of others,” he said.

“We now have an independent state and a strong army. We are the masters of our own fate. Today we will fasten to our lapel a blue and white flag, not a yellow star.”

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, Israeli UN ambassador Gilad Erdan displayed the yellow star on his chest and said he would continue to do so until the body condemned the atrocities committed by Hamas militants on October 7.

The 15-member council has not adopted a single resolution on the war between Israel and Hamas.

October 31, 2023

Israel shoots down ‘aerial target’ near Red Sea cityIsrael’s military says it has shot down an approaching “aerial target” outside Israeli airspace in the Red Sea city of Eilat.

Air raid sirens sounded in the area in Israel’s far south on Tuesday morning after an initial warning of a “possible aircraft intrusion.”

The military later said, “There was no threat or risk to civilians.”

Eilat is Israel’s southernmost city. It is located on the coast near the borders of Egypt and Jordan.

Earlier this month, a US Navy destroyer in the Red Sea intercepted cruise missiles and several drones launched toward Israel by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

October 31, 2023

Israel says 300 militant targets struck in past day in GazaThe Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it struck some 300 militant targets over the past day and that troops had engaged in battles with Hamas fighters inside Gaza.

“The soldiers killed terrorists and directed air forces to real-time strikes on targets and terror infrastructure,” the IDF said in a statement.

The Israeli military has urged civilians in Gaza to move south as it expands its ground operations in the territory, which is ruled by Hamas. The IDF said its overnight strikes hit missile and rocket launch posts as well as “military compounds inside underground tunnels belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.”

It added that militants responded with anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire.

The military wing of Hamas said it fired mortar rounds at Israeli forces near a closed border crossing between Israel and Gaza in the southern end of the territory.

It also said it targeted two Israeli tanks and bulldozers in northwest Gaza with missiles.

It was not possible to independently confirm the reports.

October 31, 2023

Palestinian envoy says Gaza ‘hell on earth’Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian permanent UN Observer, has described the besieged Gaza Strip as “hell on earth,” adding that half of the homes there were damaged or destroyed, with over 1.4 million displaced.

“Saving humanity from hell today means for the UN to save Palestinians in Gaza,” Mansour told the UN Security Council meeting on Monday. “Virtually all of our people in Gaza are displaced,” sleeping in cars, the streets, “and still being killed wherever they go.”

He said that more than 8,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the conflict erupted, including over 3,000 in southern Gaza, the region of the Strip to which Israeli forces have been calling on residents to evacuate.

“These staggering figures keep rising with every minute that action is delayed to stop the onslaught against our people,” he said, adding that among those killed, 3,500 are children. “Every five minutes, a Palestinian child is killed.”

Israel launched airstrikes after Hamas fighters stormed across the border from the Gaza Strip, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

