Jos based pastor, Polycarp Zongo regains freedom after 7 months in Boko Haram’s captivity

Rev. Polycarp Zongo, who was kidnapped by the terrorist group, Boko Haram has regained his freedom after being in captivity for seven months.

Zongo who is a pastor at COCIN Wild Life Park Jos, Plateau State was kidnapped in Gombe State alongside several humanitarian workers and civilians on October 19, 2020.

In a viral video released by the sect two weeks after the kidnap, the pastor explained how he and the two unnamed women were kidnapped while travelling from Jos to Gombe State. According to him, he was heading to a church conference when their vehicle was stopped by the terrorists.

“On Monday, 19 October 2020, I was traveling to Gombe for a church conference when we encountered the caliphate’s armed men who captured me along the way; and right now I’m with them. They too, captured two Christian women who are also here with me. I’m appealing that you all do all that is possible to secure our release from captivity,” Zongo said in Hausa, seeking the help of Governor Simon Lalong, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and others.

Zongo was released by the terrorists on Monday, June 14 in Maiduguri, Borno State.

On Tuesday, June 15, he recounted his experience during a prayer session held at the COCIN RCC Garki, Abuja thanking God for his release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

Pinterest



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

