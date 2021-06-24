Media Bill: Partner press, Caleb Varsity VC counsels govt

By Adesina Wahab

A communication expert, who is also the Vice Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Prof. Owens Nosa Owens-Ibie, has admonished the government to help the media be more functional in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities aimed at national growth.

Owens-Ibie, who spoke with our correspondent on the raging controversy trialing the Media Bill before the National Assembly, opined that Section 2 of the 1999 Constitution gave the Press the duty to make the government accountable to the people.

” There is a lot of history behind media law and the last was a product of a level of consensus. Any attempt to update that would need to consider the views of various stakehoders . I believe that the government will benefit immensely by engaging the stakeholders in dialogue.

“It is by engaging the various stakehoders and knowing their views that would make any revision of the law help national growth. There is a lot of sensitivity around the media and the government should be wary of that if all we are looking for and seeking to achieve is national development.

“Government should partner the media, the civil society and others for the media to actualise and achieve their constitutional roles. At the end of the day, there must be a holistic understanding of the situation, ” he said.

