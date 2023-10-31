N’Assembly IOCs, IPPG Partner On Addressing Oil Production Crisis

By Kingsley Jeremiah, Abuja 31 October 2023 | 5:32 am Nigeria’s wobbling oil production could get better if moves by oil operators, especially in the upstream segment, in collaboration with the National Assembly, yield results. Oil production Nigeria’s wobbling oil production could get better if moves by oil operators, especially in the upstream segment, in collaboration with the National Assembly, yield results. The ground for this optimism was a gathering in Abuja, yesterday, by the leadership of the National Assembly, international oil companies (IOCs), and the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) to seek solutions to crude oil theft, insecurity in the Niger Delta region, and other problems bedevilling the oil and gas sector. Senate President Godswill Akpabio said lawmakers would commit to addressing challenges of the sector, even as he lamented that windfall from the oil sector has not been judiciously used. Represented by the chairman, Senate Committee on Upstream Petroleum, Etang Williams, Akpabio said there was a need to increase the nation’s production to 1.8 million barrels per day. He said: “Last month, September, our crude oil output hit 1.35 million barrels per day and 14 per cent higher than the figure for August, the highest figure since the year began. Consistent and determined efforts by the Federal Government yielded this dividend, which has given us hope that with careful planning and execution, we will hit the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota for Nigeria, which stands at 1.8 million barrels per day.” Chairman of Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), Chevron Nigeria Limited, Rick Kennedy, said information and knowledge sharing is vital, to ensure right decisions are taken and enhance understanding and collaboration with the National Assembly. 2 hours ago Nigeria’s wobbling oil production could get better if moves by oil operators, especially in the upstream segment, in collaboration with the National Assembly, yield results. 2 hours ago In their fights against Internet fraud, financial crimes, and drug-related offences, some agencies of government have appointed certain individuals as ambassadors or influencers to help in extending the frontiers, and project them in good light. However, some of the so-called ambassadors are suspects in the crimes that they were recruited to wage war against. BERTRAM… 3 hours ago President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged officers and men of the police to eschew corruption and high-handedness in order to gain the trust and confidence of Nigerians. 3 hours ago Proceedings in the corruption charges filed by United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) against former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, have been adjourned to February 23,2024. 3 hours ago The Federal Government yesterday in Abuja, asked for more time to fix the nation’s electricity challenges as 17 generation and distribution licenses are due for revocation or renewal tomorrow. 3 hours ago Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda on basic education infrastructure in Akwa Ibom State has attracted commendations from the Federal Government. The Minister of Education, Prof, Tahir Mamman, conveyed the commendations during a tour of the remodelled Christ… 3 hours ago Abia State government has uncovered 50 decomposing, 20 headless bodies around Lokpanta Regional Cattle Market in Umunneochi Local Council of the state. 3 hours ago Worried Nigerian Citizens (WNC) has swollen the number of Nigerians opposing the appointment of Shaaka Chira as substantive Auditor-General of the Federation (AGoF). 3 hours ago Rumblings in the Rivers State’s house of cards morphed into a battle royal yesterday between the two power brokers and their loyalists. Without warning, in the early hours of yesterday, the lid blew open that all was not well…. 3 hours ago Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, has said that the recent public apology of Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu would not stall the impeachment proceedings.

