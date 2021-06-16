Niger district head still in captivity as bandits free wives after N5m ransom payment

While the district head of Zungeru, in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State who was recently kidnapped, still remains in captivity, his wives who were also abducted have been freed.

Their freedom followed the payment of a N5 million ransom.

It would be recalled that the district head, Mallam Mustapha Madaki, and his two wives were abducted by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits some weeks ago.

The gunmen, according to Daily Trust, who were about a score in number, stormed the community in the wee hours of the day, attacked the house of the district head situated in the centre of the town, and whisked him and his two wives away.

According to reports, the gunmen rode into Zungeru town in a pair of ten, parked their motorcycles about 500 metres away and moved into the town on foot and to the house of their target unhindered.

Speaking with the publication, a source from the local government said after several days of negotiations with the abductors, the community was able to raise for N5 million out of the N10 million initially demanded by the armed bandits.

The bandits, in addition to the N10m, also demanded 100 android handsets and five Bajaj motorcycles to be brought to a designated spot around Madaka area in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

“The armed bandits initially demanded that we pay them N10 million and to buy them 100 android phones and five Bajaj motorcycles. But as it is, we were not able to get the amount,” the source said.

Sources in the community revealed that the bandits requested additional money to release the district head.

While the freed wives are currently being treated at an undisclosed hospital, no single word has been heard from the district head.

