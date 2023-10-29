NYSC Deploys 1,691 Prospective Corps Members In Bauchi State

By NAN 29 October 2023 | 1:06 pm NYSC has deployed 1,691 prospective corps members in Bauchi State for the 2023 Batch ‘C’, Stream 1 orientation exercise. NYSC has deployed 1,691 prospective corps members in Bauchi State for the 2023 Batch ‘C’, Stream 1 orientation exercise. Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, Coordinator of the scheme in Bauchi State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Bauchi that the exercise would begin on Nov. 1 and end on Nov. 21. It would hold at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp at Wailo in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state, she said. Yakubu added that prospective corps members would be allowed into the camp only after certification to ensure that there was no intrusion or impersonation of any corps member and to ensure security. “Registration dates have been assigned to each prospective corps member and they are advised to adhere strictly to all the camp rules and regulations. “Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC by-laws,’’ she said. Yakubu reiterated that the scheme frowned at late night journeys and urged prospective corps members to comply. She also advised corps members to be punctual, diligent and to comply with the camp’s acceptable dress code, adding that violation of the dress code would not be tolerated. 35 mins ago Equipment worth 1.2 million Euros will be imported to effect maintenance on Eko Bridge in Lagos, Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi says. Mr Clement Ezeorah, Assistant Director, Information, at the Federal Ministry of Works made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja. 1 hour ago Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, has developed a roadmap to reducing maternal morbidity and mortality in Jigawa State and has adopted a collaborative approach to expand access to services and improve maternal and neonatal outcomes. 1 hour ago Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice West Africa, Dr. Busola Tejumola, has said that the audience have been a key part of the Africa Magic journey, and that it will continue to carry them along in the 20th anniversary celebrations. 1 hour ago Chief Executive Officer of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu has assured Nigerians that the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu will open up opportunities for socio-economic development of the country. 2 hours ago NYSC has deployed 1,691 prospective corps members in Bauchi State for the 2023 Batch ‘C’, Stream 1 orientation exercise. 5 hours ago The Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) say workers have nothing against the Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, over alleged salary cut. 5 hours ago A Financial expert, Mr Okechukwu Unegbu, says improved local production of commodities, increased consumption of local products, and reduced importation of goods and services will help to stabilise and strengthen the Naira. 5 hours ago The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says Nigeria still needs the expertise and wealth of experience of the retired military officers in confronting the security challenges of the nation. 6 hours ago The Minister of Defence (MOD), Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar are currently in Turkiye to facilitate the speedy delivery of the T-129 ATAK helicopters acquired for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) by the Federal Government. 11 hours ago Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison- Madueke, will be hauled before a Southwark Crown Court judge on Monday to answer bribery charges and allegations of corruption from the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

