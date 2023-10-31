PSC retires Garba Umar, 21 AIGs from police

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has approved the retirement of 21 Assistant Inspectors General, AIG, of Police.

Also retired is the Senior Special Adviser on international police cooperation, Garba Umar, who was appointed into this role by the immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

Although, former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the retired assistant inspector general of police, Umar, as a Senior Security Adviser on international police cooperation and counter-terrorism in the office of the Minister of Police Affairs, his appointment is yet to be confirmed by President Bola Tinubu.

A former spokesman to Buhari, Garba Shehu, on May 11, 2023, said, “The appointment [of Garba Umar] is to enable Nigeria keep the important position and make way for him to complete his nationally beneficial tenure as an Executive Member of the International Police Organization, INTERPOL.”

According to Buhari, during Umar’s tenure as a member of the Executive Committee, he assisted Nigeria in many ways, with the hope that in the remaining one year, he will even do more in securing equipment for crimes, border management and counter-terrorism for the country.

Umar’s tenure at the INTERPOL ends in November 2024, and his new appointment as Senior Security Adviser took effect from 16th of May, 2023.

Prior his appointment by Buhari, Umar was the vice-president of the International Criminal Police Organisation, INTERPOL, for Africa and also the head of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau, NCB, in Nigeria.

He had previously held the position of INTERPOL’s police commissioner in Nigeria.