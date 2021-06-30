robbers-invade-offatedo-community-in-osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some robbers on Tuesday night stormed the Ilupeju community robbing residents of their valuables, leaving two persons injured.

The robbers, according a resident in the area, Kayode Ademola, had initially attacked a poultry farm before moving to residential areas.

The night guard at the farm, identified as Segun, disclosed that the mask wearing robbers, arrived the community around 1am, attacked him with a cutlass, tied and kept in the toilet.

He said, “They came around 1am. I was the only one on duty. They were looking for money. Unfortunately, they could not get anything here. I was attacked with matchete but their matchete didn’t penetrate.

“I was then tied and locked up in the toilet. I later maneouvred to free myself and left the toilet, I was hearing gunshots even till around 5:am.

“The robbers were five in number. Two of them carried gun. Only one of them did not wear mask.

Another resident, Yusuf Olawale said the robbers raided the community for about 4 hours, during which the family were deeply in prayer to free from attack.

When contacted, the spokesperson, Osun state police command, Yemisi Opalola said she has not been briefed of the incident.

