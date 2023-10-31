Again, Polaris Wins Best Digital Award With VULTe

By Guardian Nigeria 31 October 2023 | 3:57 am Polaris Bank shone at the weekend, as its home-grown platform, VULTe, won for the third time, Nigeria’s ‘Best Digital Bank of the Year’ prize at the BusinessDAY’s Banks And Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. Polaris Bank Polaris Bank shone at the weekend, as its home-grown platform, VULTe, won for the third time, Nigeria’s ‘Best Digital Bank of the Year’ prize at the BusinessDAY’s Banks And Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. The financial institution also carted home the ‘Best MSME Bank of the Year’ diadem.VULTe is a digital banking platform designed to enable customers to consummate every banking transaction – from account opening, through requesting for certain categories of loans – to generating statements. It also connects customers to lifestyle trends and social events. The product is an all-in-one solution created to offer the most convenience for customers and provide solutions to everyday’s challenges of accessing financial services and more. In the last one year, VULTe, which hitherto caters more to individual customers, has enhanced capabilities to render seamless self-services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), high net worth and retail customers. The over 40 million MSME operators in the country can now use the platform to access collateral-free loans for personal and business purposes, where eligible entrepreneurs and SME operators could apply and get up to N20 million in a space of five minutes. While presenting the award, the organisers observed that the selection/review committee voted VULTe for outperforming peers across eight metrics. They include strength of strategy for attracting and gaining digital customers; accelerated user engagement; success in getting clients to use digital offerings; growth of digital customers and platform security. Others are breadth of product offerings for retail and corporate clients; evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives and web/mobile site design, as well as intuitiveness and functionality. Retail & Digital Banking Divisional Head, Dele Adeyinka, who received the prize, pledged: “Polaris Bank will continue to impact MSME digitally through innovative banking products, affordable finance and creative services that add significant value for the greater good of all stakeholders.” 2 mins ago Polaris Bank shone at the weekend, as its home-grown platform, VULTe, won for the third time, Nigeria’s ‘Best Digital Bank of the Year’ prize at the BusinessDAY’s Banks And Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. 3 mins ago Justice Blessing Egwu of a High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, yesterday, sentenced one Jide Afolayan Sunday, 33, to life imprisonment for bathing his girlfriend, Glory Sylvester Ita, with acid over her refusal to marry him. 7 mins ago Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has challenged a suit by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, asking the Federal High Court to compel the apex bank to stop depreciation of the naira. 27 mins ago Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, ratified a decision to raise a supplementary budget of N2.2 trillion. The budget will provide N300 billion for repairs of the Eko and Third Mainland bridges, and construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of roads nationwide. 37 mins ago Constitutional lawyer and pioneer Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, has passed on at the age of 94.On behalf of the family, Eni Nwabueze said burial arrangements for the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) would be announced in due course. 37 mins ago The Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali, yesterday, unveiled the electronic ticketing platform for the Lagos- Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri rail line. 39 mins ago Rescuers, yesterday, recovered 17 bodies while 12 persons were rescued from the Taraba boat mishap. The boat capsized on Saturday with over 100 people, mostly local traders, including women and children returning from Mayorenero fish market… 41 mins ago The Nigerian and German governments are making moves to promote exchange through bilateral labour migration agreement, with a view to discouraging illegal migration. 43 mins ago Sahara Group has urged African governments and regulators to adopt market-based regimes for sustainable gas development on the continent.It insisted that appropriate pricing of the commodity would enhance investment, increase production and consumption 49 mins ago Ekiti State Government has directed hospitals and other medical facilities in the state to receive victims of gunshots for immediate treatment in their facilities even when there is no police report.

Related